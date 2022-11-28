The absolute best most delicious fudge in New Jersey has been revealed

There's nothing quite like getting some candy while you're at the Jersey Shore!

I absolutely love walking through candy shops along the Seaside Heights boardwalk, as well as the Point Pleasant boardwalk.

Maybe you're the same way, but I just ogle over the cases of fresh chocolate, salt water taffy, chocolate-covered pretzels, and of course anything that's chocolate peanut butter!

Of course, you may have read through that short little list and thought "hey, you're missing a pretty big candy!"

Fudge.

Fudge is without a doubt one of New Jersey's most beloved desserts, and it just tastes that much better when you're fending off a few seagulls.

My wife will tell you that her grandma used to make the most fantastic peanut butter fudge on the planet.

Personally, I'm a fan of Van Holten's or Suzi's in Middletown.

That being said, the experts at Only In Your State claim to have found the best fudge in all of New Jersey.

It's a pretty bold claim especially since we're pretty serious about our desserts!

The store offers amazing fudge at a pretty reasonable price as well as a wide array of other really tasty treats.

They sell soft pretzels as big as your face, creamy ice cream, and Italian ice, but according to customers what keeps them coming back is the fudge.

This place makes its fudge with imported Belgian chocolate, which may sound over the top sweet, but they claim their fudge has 30 percent less sugar!

Flavors range from Sea Salt Caramel to Cookies and Cream to Pumpkin Truffle and Blackberry Bourbon.

They also come up with fresh new fudge creations on a regular basis so you never know what you may find when you visit!

Any guesses as to the best fudge shop in New Jersey?

Only In Your State singled out Rudy's on Main in Belmar New Jersey as the best fudge shop in the Garden State!

You can stop in today, or order online and pick your treats up later, yum!

