The 8 most ‘old-world’ towns in NJ

When we talk about anything “old-world” being here in America, people overseas must have a good laugh. In Europe, many buildings are hundreds of years old and some thousands of years old.

All things being relative, here in the United States, we probably think of the old world as quaint historical, perhaps from colonial times. A rustic feeling. A peaceful feeling.

WorldAtlas.com looked past New Jersey, being the most densely populated state, past our heavy traffic congestion and urban centers. They found eight pockets of the Garden State that are “the living, breathing centers of America’s vibrant history.”

Here are eight places in New Jersey WorldAtlas found to have old-world charm and what they had to say about them.

Cape May

They point out it was the first seaside resort in the nation and calls the picturesque town a “treasure trove of Victorian architecture, with beautifully preserved buildings that transport visitors back to a grander, more genteel era. The town's layout encourages strolls along sandy beaches or through streets lined with quaint shops and gourmet restaurants.”

Medford

I wouldn’t have guessed Medford would wind up on this list, but not because of any reason other than I never hear people talk much about it. Once a part of Evesham Township, Medford became separate by an act of the New Jersey Legislature in 1847. WorldAtlas.com says, “The town's architecture, from historic homes to the carefully preserved town centers, tells stories of eras gone by, while the surrounding landscapes provide scenic beauty and a tranquil environment.”

Lambertville

If you want old-world, you’ll have plenty here in this Hunterdon County town. Rich in history, scenic, and tranquil, this small but thriving tourist spot has a ton of old-world character and is also known for going all out for Halloween. In choosing it, the site said, “Lambertville's charm is further enhanced by its reputation as "The Antiques Capital of New Jersey," a haven for collectors and enthusiasts drawn to its myriad antique shops and the famed Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market.”

Clinton

If you prefer land over architecture for your old-world beauty, look no further than Clinton. The area features “some of the state's most stunning landscapes, including the Spruce Run Reservoir, Capoolong Wildlife Management Area, and Round Valley Recreation Area. These spots provide a perfect backdrop for outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore New Jersey's vibrant natural environment.”

Smithville

Historic Smithville in Atlantic County is a place you’ve definitely heard about, even if you never visited it. At the holidays, it becomes almost a storybook. As WorldAtlas.com puts it, “The atmosphere during this time is palpable, filled with the joyous sounds of holiday music and the enticing aromas of seasonal treats emanating from local bakeries and eateries. As visitors wander through the town, they can enjoy hot cocoa and experience the unique ambiance that makes Smithville a magical place during the holidays.”

Allentown

A very small town in Monmouth County, it has hundreds of homes in its historic district that are on state or national registries. “Central to Allentown's appeal is Conines Millpond, a scenic spot bordered by mature trees and home to a steadfastly preserved 1855 mill, which stands as a testament to the borough's long-standing relationship with its agrarian past,” says the World Atlas description.

Haddonfield

According to a USA Today poll, it has one of the top 10 main streets in America. In addition to historic buildings, Haddonfield boasts a vibrant cultural scene and is strong on community events. For example, the “Annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival showcases the town's vibrant local arts scene every July. This event transforms Kings Highway into a lively procession of creativity and craftsmanship, drawing artists and spectators from across the region.”

Ocean Grove

The Methodist encampment, founded in 1869, remains one of the most unique towns in New Jersey. It is a town that was designed for spiritual reflection and renewal. Victorian houses are everywhere. “The Great Auditorium, a massive wooden structure at the heart of Ocean Grove, is the crown jewel of this heritage, boasting superior acoustics and ornate details that make it a hub for choral concerts, worship services, and other community gatherings.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

