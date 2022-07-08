The 7 best French fry spots in New Jersey (Opinion)

It’s summertime. And for some reason, summer and fries go together like peanut butter and jelly. Not to mention the fact that July 13 is National French Fry Day, so we all need to celebrate by finding and eating the best fries in the state.

No matter how old you are, a side of fries will simply never get old. Luckily the national holiday association agrees, and we can celebrate our love of fries every year on July 13.

New Jersey is home to lots of American food, meaning lots of fabulous fries. So you may have a hard time choosing where to get your fries for this occasion.

Skip your everyday place and try out one of these outstanding spots.

Chickie's & Pete's

I could taste 100 different types of French fries and Chickie's & Pete's Crab Fries will always be my favorite. If you aren’t afraid of a little spice these are the fries you need this year. They also come with a delicious dipping sauce to cool down the Old Bay flavor. I know I’ll be purchasing a family bucket this year.

Kimchi Smoke BBQ

Korean cuisine has really been on the come up this year, and now kimchi French fries have become the latest trend. Kimchi smoke has a plethora of loaded fry combinations to try that are perfect for sharing with a group of friends or family.

Left Bank Burger

Any place with a French fry menu is going to catch my eye, but Left Bank is the real deal. With five kinds of fries to choose from, you will not be disappointed celebrating fry day here. I’d personally go for the Jersey Devil Fries with buffalo sauce and blue cheese, but there's a fry combo for everyone.

Hot Dog Johnny's

If you hate change and want an old-school fry, Hot Dog Johnny's is as old-school as it gets. This place has been serving up NJ’s favorite fries for years and is one of the best out there.

The Committed Pig

This place has what most places don’t and that's a sweet potato waffle fry. If you really want an unconventional fry this is the place to go. And not to mention it’s a Morristown favorite.

Pucker Lemonades and Beach Fries

I have been a fan for years of Pucker fries. If you yearn for the taste of the quintessential beach fry, hand-cut and perfectly cooked, look no further. This is it. It's a little boardwalk stand (almost a trailer) but their fries are hands-down the best thing you can possibly eat on the Asbury Park boardwalk. Plus reviews always mention the owner, too. She’s someone you’ll be happy to give your business to.

Windmill

Windmill fries are so crisp and tasty that you can pick them up, bring them home, even go grab a soda and they will still be crispy and delicious. It's worth a drive to taste and to see the iconic lit-up windmill looming above Ocean Avenue in Long Branch. I don’t know how they do it but the traditional crinkle-cut fries at the windmill are cooked perfectly. There are no soggy fries here. Just golden goodness.

