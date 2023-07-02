The 5 most rural counties in New Jersey
Growing up in rural South Jersey I've come accustomed to thinking all of New Jersey is rural.
Basically the complete opposite of what everyone who flies in to Newark Airport for the first time might think. They see all of the industrial build-up around there and assume that's all that Jersey has to offer. Boy, are they wrong.
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful rural communities (I could never live in a city) so that's why when Stacker came up with a list of the most rural counties in NJ I was really intrigued.
According to the article on Stacker, here's how they measured the most rural counties.
"Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates."
So, which five counties were considered the most rural? Here's what they found.
#5 Cumberland County
Cumberland had 86.1% of rural area in the county. No surprise, being that it's a South Jersey county and they're typically more rural. You'll see some more South Jersey counties on this list upcoming.
#4 Hunterdon County
Hunterdon had 86.2% rural area. So just barely ahead of Cumberland County. This one came as a slight surprise to me. I wasn't aware of just how rural it was.
#3 Sussex County
86.9% of this county has rural area. It's no surprise that it's also one of the most gorgeous counties in New Jersey.
#2 Warren County
The forgotten NJ county. Warren has 90.2% rural area. This too is one of the most gorgeous spots in the state. If you've never made the trip up to Warren or Sussex County, I highly recommend that you do.
#1 Salem County
We make the trip back to southern NJ for the top spot on this list. Salem County had a whopping 93.4% of rural area. It also had the lowest population density of any county in New Jersey.
