The 5 Amazing Smells That Remind Us Of A New Jersey Summer

We are just getting started with our upcoming winter, so it’s just about time to start thinking about how much we miss our Jersey Shore summer.

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash loading...

As I write this, we are in the midst of the shortest days of the year, and for summer lovers, there is absolutely nothing that breaks our hearts more.

So what we do to make ourselves feel better is think back to the things that make us remember our love affair with summer, and this time we are going to use our sense of smell.

Here are 5 summer smells we find ourselves missing during our long beginning to this winter.

Photo by Max on Unsplash Photo by Max on Unsplash loading...

Summer Rain. Whether you get a whiff of it in a parking lot, on your front lawn or near the beach, there is nothing like the smell of summer rain.

Boardwalk Food. Maybe it’s zeppoles or burgers or any of the other boardwalk foods, they instantly remind you of summer, and childhood.

The Ocean Air. How lucky are we to live so close to the ocean that sweetens our summer air with its intoxicating aroma?

Photo by Joseph Barrientos on Unsplash Photo by Joseph Barrientos on Unsplash loading...

The Neighbor’s Grill. How many times do you walk out of your house only to be greeted by the smell of your neighbor's steaks, burgers, and dogs cooking on the grill? Only in summer.

Suntan lotion/bug spray. Sure they have completely different purposes, but the reaction to the smell of each of them is the same. It must be summer.

Of course, we could go on and on, but for now, let’s leave it there. That should carry us to our first snowstorm.

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To? Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions