With 2023 coming to a quick close and 2024 fast approaching, something on a lot of people's minds is of course their New Year's Resolution.

According to Drive Research, nearly 38 percent of all American adults set a New Year's resolution for themselves each year, even if they seldom follow through.

Research from Ohio State University shows that 23 percent of people quit their resolutions within the first week of January and 43 percent quit by the end of the first month of the year.

That being said, the idea of setting a resolution for yourself each year is something that people often talk about and at least attempt.

But have you ever wondered what the most popular New Year's resolution in the Garden State is?

New years resolution Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

According to Forbes, the most popular New Year's resolution for Americans is to get more physically fit, with 46 percent of people saying they plan on dieting and 43 percent of people saying they'll join a gym this year.

What Is The Most Popular New Year's Resolution For New Jersey?

Data is still being compiled for 2024, seeing how we're still wrapping up 2023.

That being said, Zippia has still compiled each state's most popular New Year's resolutions, and believe it or not New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey all had the same resolution.

According to the experts at Zippia, one of the most popular New Year resolutions for the Garden State was to begin Therapy.

This is all based on Google Trends and other analytics that they analyzed, in fact seeking therapy was a top resolution in 12 states.

Photo by Marcel Strauß on Unsplash

Personally, I have the same resolution each year and that's to read more books!