It can be difficult at any age to pay your monthly bills, but it's especially challenging for younger adults to make ends meet.

Especially living here in New Jersey!

Rent, electricity, groceries, car insurance, health insurance, the list goes on and on.

Paying off student loans! That's another huge expense.

That bill alone can eat up a huge chunk of the money you're bringing home each month.

If you're between the ages of 22 and 40 and feel like your bills continue to pile up, you're not alone.

Many young adults, living in New Jersey, find they simply don't make enough money to pay off all their bills by the end of the month.

The idea of moving out and not looking back at the age of 18 or even right after college seems impossible nowadays.

If you're a parent still helping out your adult children, you're not alone either! Yes, other parents are doing the same.

According to USA Today, New Jersey ranks 2nd for total support provided by parents to adult children. The average amount New Jersey parents are handing over each month is $583.30.

Young adults often feel like no matter what they do, they'll never be able to get ahead. Even with a good job, it can be extremely stressful and living in New Jersey certainly doesn't help.

So what is that nearly $600 mostly going toward? Groceries, with housing, including rent/mortgage payment 2nd and smartphone bill 3rd.

In what states will you find parents the least likely to help support their adult children financially? According to the report, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

