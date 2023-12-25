Hunterdon County has the most expensive daycare cost in the state, but where in NJ can you find the least expensive child care?

Living in New Jersey is not cheap, we all know that. So it’s not surprising that the cost of child care in this state is not cheap either.

There are so many decisions to be made and things to consider with COST often being at the top of the list. For those with 2 or 3 kids, many have to decide whether it’s even worth going back to work or if it makes more financial sense to stay home.

So how expensive is child care here in New Jersey? Well, it depends on where you live in the state. Some counties are more expensive than others.

Yes, the most expensive NJ county for child care is Hunterdon County, according to a recent article on app.com. It will cost you $19,978 a year.

The article shows the price of child care, from a USA Today database, for a baby up to a child nearly 2 years old.

In Ocean County, it will cost you $12,199 for daycare and $11,202 for home-based care. Monmouth County is more expensive compared to Ocean County. It will cost you $15,189 for daycare and $9,336 for home-based care.

If you’re wondering what county has the cheapest child care in NJ, you’ll find it in Salem County. It will cost you $9,409 for daycare and $10,261 for home-based care.

Finding the right childcare can be one of the most stressful and daunting times in your entire life. I remember it like it was yesterday with my 3 kids. It was an overwhelming process.