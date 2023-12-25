The New Jersey food scene really is one of a kind, so when one of our restaurants makes a list of the best new restaurants of 2023, it's really no surprise is it?

One of my favorite things to do in fact is follow the New Jersey food scene.

Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash loading...

Whether it's finding who has the best breakfast sandwich in Ocean County or following what bars in the area are sadly closing for good, the Jersey food scene has a lot to cover.

That's why when one Jersey restaurant makes a Top 50 In The Country list, our ears perk up a little bit.

Lita In Aberdeen, NJ Ranked As One Of America's Best New Restaurants.

Get our free mobile app

Located in the middle of a strip mall, a bustling Iberian restaurant is frankly the last thing you'd expect to see.

However, Esquire is saying that it's one of the 50 best restaurants to open up in America in 2023.

Run by Neilly Robinson and David Viana, and powered by a strong hearth oven this place is a must-try for any New Jersey foodie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw-8_ORgDKI/

Lita's menu features some new takes on traditional Iberian food like the Iberico Burger pictured above.

It looks amazing.

They also serve up great-looking Patatas Bravas, which is like a spicey lightly fried potato.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwXosFDg85A/

Lightly fried to perfection!

And if you're looking for something a little hearty, and a little different, Lita has you covered there as well.

The Paella Do Dia is a popular dish and is a duck breast with confit legs and veggies on the side.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctm-lFXAX1P/

Located at 1055 NJ 34 in Aberdeen Township, it's easy to see why this new restaurant is making waves.

Then again, Jersey is no stranger to amazing local restaurants.