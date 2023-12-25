Going to the mall isn't quite like what it used to be back when I was a kid.

Malls were always the place to be on a Friday night to hang out with your friends, walk around, and maybe get into some mild trouble just for fun.

Nowadays, hanging out in a mall is the last thing anyone wants to do.

That's why it's not uncommon to see a lot of malls rebranding, and trying to be something more than "just a mall".

That's at least the case for Monmouth Mall in Eatontown.

What Massive Changes Are Underway For NJ's Monmouth Mall?

Monmouth Mall is getting ready to rebrand into Monmouth Square, and demolition for this project has started this week.

According to APP, the mall is going to transform into a massive apartment complex and shopping area.

In total APP reports that there will be roughly one thousand new apartments and 900 thousand square feet of retail space.

One of the Monmouth Mall anchor stores, Barnes and Noble, will be relocated to the old Firebird restaurant and La Maison Fine Furniture locations.

That move starts this week.

The plan is for Whole Foods to move into the former location of Barnes and Noble.

In addition to all of the changes with the stores, Kushner Properties, the mall management company is also adding a lot of landscaping changes to the mall area to complete Monmouth Square.

Hundreds of new trees, plants, shrubs, and other greenery are being planted, new sidewalks will be built within the complex, and bike trails are also on the docket to be installed for residents and visitors to use.