The 1st non-medical weed dispensary is open in Jersey City

Although they’ve had medicinal weed in the city for a while now, recreational weed users in Jersey City have been waiting with bated breath for a “fun” weed store to open.

According to Jersey Digs the long wait for recreational cannabis sales in Jersey City is over.

Jersey City, welcoming two new cannabis dispensaries. Ript Dispensary and FLWR are gearing up to launch their recreational sales, ending the anticipation of many eager users.

Ript Dispensary is poised to become the first recreational cannabis vendor in Jersey City.

Mayor Steve Fulop even attended the opening of Ript Dispensary last month when they initially began medicinal sales.

Their website extends an invitation to "get ript together," offering a range of products from flowers and prerolls to concentrates, vapes, and edibles.

The launch of their recreational sales was scheduled for this past Friday, September 29.

On the other side of the city, FLWR is set to commence its recreational cannabis sales on October 6. This woman-owned and locally operated dispensary is deeply rooted in Jersey City.

FLWR focuses on providing tailored care for every customer, featuring products designed to enhance mood and relieve pain.

Jersey City had a flurry of applications last year from entrepreneurs eager to open cannabis dispensaries across the city. This competition led to speculation about which businesses would be the first to open their doors.

In addition to these dispensaries, Jersey City is also in the process of developing consumption lounges in various neighborhoods, including spaces at the upcoming Cream Dispensary in Downtown, The Other Side in The Heights, and Medusa in McGinley Square.

Exciting times lie ahead for cannabis enthusiasts in Jersey City as recreational sales become a reality.

UPDATE 2023: All the NJ stores that sell legal weed The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Eric Scott

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom