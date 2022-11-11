That NJ Vegan Food Festival you’ve been waiting for is here
Don’t have weekend plans?
Well, now you do!
It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and indulge in some of the finest vegan food NJ has to offer.
The Meadowlands Expo Center will be hosting a Vegan Food Festival this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 13 and there will be endless vegan vendors that you can get to know.
The festival also includes classes such as nutrition 101, a book club, and a small business workshop.
If you have been wanting to learn more about veganism or maybe have been wanting to start a business of your own this is such a unique opportunity.
These classes will occur one after another, so there is no need to worry about missing any of them.
Nutrition 101 will be first at 12:30, where new and old vegans can learn more about the diet.
Next will be the book club at 1:45 where there will be a reading workshop and discussion.
Finally at 3 p.m. will be the small business workshop where topics such as marketing, branding and building awareness will be covered.
If you aren’t interested in learning you can also stick to the vendors which are quite endless.
Choose from several cannabis brands to Bona Bona Ice Cream, Cake Jars, Cookies Para Vos, DKM Cosmetics, Spice Sisters, VEGKY Mushroom Jerky and so much more.
Tickets are going to range for $20 to $30 which is pretty impressive for all you’re getting with this event. Purchase now here!
