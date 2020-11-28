Thanksgiving DWI charge: Head-on crash injures family in SUV

WOOLWICH — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was driving drunk and the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike when his car collided head-on with a minivan on Thanksgiving night, injuring himself and five others.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Exit 2 on the highway in Woolwich, a State Police spokesman said.

Michael Forman, 26, of Sellersville, was driving a car southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 11.2 when he collided with a minivan carrying an Edison couple and their three children, the spokesman said. The car then struck a concrete barrier before it came to a stop.

Forman and two passengers in the minivan — Fatima Shifan, 36, and Yousef Shifan, 11, both of Edison — all suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized Saturday.

Shifan’s husband, who was driving the minivan, and their two other children, ages 6 and 8, suffered minor injuries. Further details on their conditions have not been disclosed.

Forman has been charged with drunken driving. It wasn't known Saturday if he's retained an attorney.

