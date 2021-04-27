Thank a cop next time you have a chance (Opinion)

We talked earlier this week about how hard it is to attract people to go into law enforcement and keep massive amounts of current police from retiring early. Amid all of the calls for defunding the police and how so many are racist thugs, one voice cuts through a lot of that noise. Brandon Tatum is a former police officer in Tuscon, Arizona and college football star, originally from Fort Worth, Texas.

He has a popular YouTube channel where he is a frequent critic of BLM and people who rail against police. He is also Black. 'Officer Tatum' as he is known as on social media gives a powerful and forceful defense of the people who put on the uniform every day and see things almost daily that none of us will thankfully never have to endure.

He is called an "Uncle Tom" and everything else under the sun because he doesn't follow the party line when it comes to race and policing.

When you watch his latest video, you get a little more of a sense of what cops go through on the job, even if they don't work in dangerous neighborhoods. They get to see the worst of people on a daily basis and deal with it on a daily basis, often for little pay.

Watch the video to get a different perspective on what you see in the mainstream media about police and the minority communities. It almost brings you to tears to hear his passion.

So, the next time you have any interaction with a cop here in New Jersey, think for a moment about what they have to deal with every day. Maybe after watching Officer Tatum, instead of giving money to BLM or go to one of their rallies, you'll thank a cop for what they do instead.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.

