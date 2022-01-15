Guess these 16 celebrities from their NJ yearbook photos

I have a little game for you! With the 10-year challenge getting new life in the new year, I thought it would be fun to find old yearbook photos of our favorite New Jersey celebrities.

I listed them one after the other and I did not mention who they are until you scroll down to see the reveal. See how many you get right without looking at the answers!

1.

Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township

2.

Bernards High School, Bernardsville, NJ

3.

St. Joseph High School Sayreville War Memorial High School

4.

Dwight Morrow High School (hint: He dropped out at 17)

5.

Irvington-Frank H. Morrell High School in Irvington, New Jersey

6.

Mount St. Dominic Academy Calwell, NJ

7.

Lawrence High School in Lawrenceville, NJ

8.

David E. Rue Jr. High School from 1928, and A. J. Demarest High School (since renamed as Hoboken High School) in 1931

9.

: Pequannock, N.J but moved before high school to Kalamazoo Central High School

10.

Penns Grove High School Salem County, New Jersey

11.

She lived in Point Pleasant, New Jersey until the age of 11. During that time, she attended 'Ranney School then she moved to LA and went to Laurel Hall School' and 'Notre Dame High School

12.

Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey

13.

He now lives in New Jersey but here he was a student at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx

14.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey but when to high school at South Oak Cliff High School in Texas

15.

Raised in River Vale, New Jersey and graduated from Pascack Hills High School in Montvale

16.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic school in Freehold, NJ

Here are your reveals in order:

1. Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa

Kelly had some big Jersey Girl hair going back in the day didn't she? I can relate!

2. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Is it possible to love her any more? So proud Meryl is from Jersey! The angel wears Prada!

3. Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi

How cute was a little John Francis Bongiovi Jr.? He was born in Perth Amboy and yes, he believes there IS such a thing as Central Jersey!

4. John Travolta

John Travolta

John Travolta was the most adorable kid ever and I love that he is rocking the shaved head now...good on ya JT!

5. Queen Latifa

Queen Latifa

Queen Latifa is a master in staying relevant and evolving as an entertainer. I use to have her rap tape in my high school Toyota Celica!

6. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

The greatest voice of all time. No room for debate. RIP Whitney.

7. Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart

When we have a Jersey Shore sighting of Jon everyone gets excited. He's the man. Generous, socially aware, an advocate and freaking hysterical...we love you!

8. Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra

Ol' blue eyes in his signature fedora! I love the sign when driving into Hoboken claiming his fame.

9. Derek Jetter

Derek Jetter

The Captain went from Jersey to Kalamazoo...I'm sure they're similar. LOL.

10. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis

So is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? Bruce says absolutely. A very accomplished Jersey native.

11. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst

I had a funny moment with Kirsten...I was interviewing her in her trailer while I was very pregnant with my daughter and I told her how excited I was to talk to her. She said, "well then we better talk while standing on this" we were standing on a tarp in case my water broke. LOL!

12. Brooke Shields

Brook Shields

I'm still so jealous of her eyebrows! That's it, I'm dermablading!

13. Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan

His fish tank is bigger than yours...Tracy Morgan has sharks swimming in his NJ mansion!

14. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman

Dennis has captured our attention for decades. As long as he stops chit-chatting with Kim Jong-un he's OK in my book.

15. Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Love him or hate him, Bill Maher is born to talk. Does his brain ever chill out?

16. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen

The pride and joy of Jersey...THE BOSS but you knew that already didn't you?

Let's narrow down the Jersey celebs a bit...these are the biggest pop stars from Jersey...

