Guess these 16 celebrities from their NJ yearbook photos

I have a little game for you! With the 10-year challenge getting new life in the new year, I thought it would be fun to find old yearbook photos of our favorite New Jersey celebrities.
I listed them one after the other and I did not mention who they are until you scroll down to see the reveal. See how many you get right without looking at the answers!
Here are your reveals in order:
1. Kelly Ripa
Kelly had some big Jersey Girl hair going back in the day didn't she? I can relate!
2. Meryl Streep
Is it possible to love her any more? So proud Meryl is from Jersey! The angel wears Prada!
3. Jon Bon Jovi
How cute was a little John Francis Bongiovi Jr.? He was born in Perth Amboy and yes, he believes there IS such a thing as Central Jersey!
4. John Travolta
John Travolta was the most adorable kid ever and I love that he is rocking the shaved head now...good on ya JT!
5. Queen Latifa
Queen Latifa is a master in staying relevant and evolving as an entertainer. I use to have her rap tape in my high school Toyota Celica!
6. Whitney Houston
The greatest voice of all time. No room for debate. RIP Whitney.
7. Jon Stewart
When we have a Jersey Shore sighting of Jon everyone gets excited. He's the man. Generous, socially aware, an advocate and freaking hysterical...we love you!
8. Frank Sinatra
Ol' blue eyes in his signature fedora! I love the sign when driving into Hoboken claiming his fame.
9. Derek Jetter
The Captain went from Jersey to Kalamazoo...I'm sure they're similar. LOL.
10. Bruce Willis
So is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? Bruce says absolutely. A very accomplished Jersey native.
11. Kirsten Dunst
I had a funny moment with Kirsten...I was interviewing her in her trailer while I was very pregnant with my daughter and I told her how excited I was to talk to her. She said, "well then we better talk while standing on this" we were standing on a tarp in case my water broke. LOL!
12. Brooke Shields
I'm still so jealous of her eyebrows! That's it, I'm dermablading!
13. Tracy Morgan
His fish tank is bigger than yours...Tracy Morgan has sharks swimming in his NJ mansion!
14. Dennis Rodman
Dennis has captured our attention for decades. As long as he stops chit-chatting with Kim Jong-un he's OK in my book.
15. Bill Maher
Love him or hate him, Bill Maher is born to talk. Does his brain ever chill out?
16. Bruce Springsteen
The pride and joy of Jersey...THE BOSS but you knew that already didn't you?
