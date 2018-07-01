Teens, toddler hurt in separate Barnegat Bay incidents

BRICK — Several people were injured in separate incidents on Barngat Bay on Saturday.

A serious injury was reported when two Yamaha wave runners collided just after 2 p.m., according to State Police spokesman SFC Jeffrey Flynn. One of the wave runners carrying Kenny Driscoll, 13, of Mahwah, ran into another driven by Michael Diaz, 15, of Franklin Lakes with passenger Dillon Reed. All three were ejected from their respective wave runners.

All three teens were injured with Driscoll flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to Flynn, who said the incident remained under investigation.

In a separate incident, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastrodardy told New Jersey 101.5 his department's Marine 1 escorted a pleasure craft back to its dock after a 2-year-old suffered a head injury onboard. A separate boat transported the toddler back to shore, according to the sheriff.

Mastronardy said Saturday was a very busy day for the department marine unit

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ