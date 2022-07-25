PEQUANNOCK — This township's unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest New Jersey said police will review video footage and could file trespassing or other charges against at least some of more than 100 teenagers involved in an impromptu party Thursday night.

In a Facebook "public service announcement," the Boys & Girls Club of Pequannock said its facility, which is private property, was overrun after closing time on Thursday by teens, many of them dropped off by their parents, who are accused of climbing on top of the club's buses, breaking open rooftop emergency hatches, and dropping down inside.

NorthJersey.com reported that alcohol containers and other debris were left behind, necessitating the closure of the club's outdoor play area on Friday.

The club said it had footage not only of the teens who had broken into the buses but also of license plates of certain parents' vehicles that brought them to the site.

An appeal was made to those parents to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

"When our property is damaged it creates added expenses to the Club for repairs and replacements, which in turn may cause us to have to raise our program fees," the Facebook post said.

Anyone who witnesses after-hours "outdoor gatherings," either on weekends or after 6 p.m. on weekdays, is now being asked to either call the club at 973-633-9007 to confirm that an event is happening, or call Pequannock police.

