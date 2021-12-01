Teens charged with Cedar Grove, NJ carjacking

CEDAR GROVE — Two teens were arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of a Jaguar at gunpoint in the parking lot of an office building.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the driver of the Jaguar was hit from the rear as she was leaving the parking lot of an office building on Pompton Avenue in Cedar Grove on Nov. 23 around 8:20 p.m.

As both drivers checked the damage, a passenger got out of the second vehicle, sat down behind the wheel of the Jaguar and drove off.

Zion Jenkins, 18, was taken into custody when the Jaguar was found about 25 minutes later on Prospect Avenue in East Orange. Jenkins had a handgun, Stephens said. A 16-year-old girl was also taken into custody as she got out of the vehicle.

Both were charged with receiving stolen property while Jenkins was also charged with unlawful possession of weapons.

Stephens asked anyone with information to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

