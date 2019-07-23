Teenage boy killed in Neptune house fire

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A teenage boy was killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said the 16-year-old boy died in the home on McBride Avenue in a fire that started around midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Golden said an investigation by the fire marshal would determine the source of the fire, which happened amid a night of severe storms throughout New Jersey.

Two other people inside the home made it safely out, according to Golden.

Power was out in much of Neptune Township at the time of the fire following violent thunderstorms that passed through the area on Monday night. Before restoration efforts got underway Golden said half the utility customers in Monmouth County were without power.

Neptune Township's Office of Emergency Management reported a shed fire on Melrose Avenue in the Shark River Hills section of the township.

Shed fire in Shark River Hills (Neptune Twp OEM)

