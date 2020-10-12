Teen shot in head leaving Toms River apartment building

TOMS RIVER — A teen was shot in the head leaving an apartment building on Sunday evening, authorities say.

Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Javon Cutler, 19, of Bayville and two friends were in a vehicle leaving the Toms River Apartments on Main Street (Route 166) in Toms River around 8:15 p.m. when an unknown individual opened fired. Cutler was seated in a rear seat, according to Billhimer.

Billhimer did not disclose if the gunman was in another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle took Cutler to Community Medical Center, Billhimer said. The hospital is about a mile away from the apartment buildings.

Cutler was then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where Billhimer said he was in critical condition on Monday morning.

The prosecutor said no arrests have been made in the shooting but there is no danger to the community.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150.

