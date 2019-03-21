Teen driving stolen NYC taxi to Six Flags arrested in NJ, cops say

Police in Bergen County followed a GPS "ping" to a stolen yellow cab with a sleeping teen inside on Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Gualpa, 19, a New York City resident, said he was headed on a road trip to Six Flags Great Adventure but got tired and pulled over to take a nap in the backseat, according to Rochelle Park police.

The NYPD said Gualpa had stolen the running cab, which was returned to its company. Gualpa was charged with receiving stolen property and released until a court hearing.

If the teen had made it to the theme park in Ocean County, he would have found that the attractions remain closed until the start of the spring season next month on April 6.

Also resuming sometime next month will be NJ Transit 308 Express Bus to the park from Port Authority Bus Terminal at New York Penn Station and Newark Penn Station.

​

