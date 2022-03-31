Teen charged with murder in Jersey City, NJ boy’s killing

JERSEY CITY — A 17-year-old teenager is charged with murder for allegedly shooting another boy slightly younger than himself to death.

15-year-old Devin Bryant was gunned down earlier this year on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 12.

Jersey City police officers found him on Myrtle Avenue shot in the torso after a report of shots fired. Less than an hour after they responded, Bryant passed away at Jersey City Medical Center.

Now an unnamed male teen is charged with pulling the trigger. As the alleged killer is under 18 years old, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office would not release any information on his identity.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens by the US Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is in custody in New York awaiting extradition, according to prosecutors.

Along with a murder charge, the male teen is also facing related firearms offenses.

