Teen boy dies after falling through Trenton canal ice

TRENTON — A 14-year-old boy who fell in a canal on Sunday has died.

The boy, identified as Zay'quan Wheeler by Mayor Reed Gusciora, was walking with friends Sunday afternoon along the tow path of the elevated canal in Cadawalader Park when he chased after a basketball.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to Zay'quan Wheeler's friends and family. I want them to know the Trenton community is here for them during this difficult time," Gusciora said Tuesday in a statement.

Wheeler was flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on Sunday.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said ice on lakes, rivers and bays can be dangerous despite frigid temperatures. Temperatures are going back into the 50s this week and the ice will not be thick enough to walk or skate on.

