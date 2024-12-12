Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein will perform his comedy show in NJ

Much like his character, Roy Kent, on Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso,’ Brett Goldstein is “here, he’s there, he’s every-f***ing-where.” The good news for the Garden State is that he’ll be performing in Englewood come February.

Britain LFF All of You Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Goldstein announced on Instagram:

New Jersey! Looking for the greatest crowds to come join me for the taping of my stand-up special @BergenPAC in Englewood, NJ, on Saturday, February 1! There will be two shows. They will be fxxxing bangers.

Mostly known for his role on Ted Lasso, Goldstein is currently playing a supporting role in the second season of Shrinking, a show he co-created with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence.

75th Emmy Awards - Show Phil McCarten/Invision/AP loading...

Brett Goldstein’s comedy tour coming to New Jersey

The comedian, actor, and Muppet enthusiast is bringing his stand-up tour to New Jersey in early 2025. “Brett Goldstein: Second Best Night of Your Life” will be performed and filmed live at the Bergen Performing Arts Center.

Goldstein will have two New Jersey shows on Feb. 1, 2025, one at 7 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m.

Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP loading...

The Bergen Performing Arts Center is located at 30 N. Van Brunt Street in Englewood, NJ. You can find ticketing information on their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

