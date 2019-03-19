Teaneck basketball coach got sexual with teens, prosecutor says

TEANECK — A high school teacher's aide and boys basketball coach has been charged with having sexual contact with two teenagers.

Marcelle Williams, 37, was arrested Monday, a week after township police received a report accusing him of engaging in sexual acts with teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18 starting in November.

The township resident was charged with two counts of second-degree child endangerment and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The district suspended Williams last week and fired him on Monday, NorthJersey.com reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office did not publicly release other details about the victims or the investigation.

Williams was being held Tuesday at the Bergen County jail awaiting his first court appearance. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

