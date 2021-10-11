Teachers get free breakfast in NJ – here’s how

It is teacher appreciation week at McDonalds, and that means free breakfast and coffee.

Most New Jersey McDonald's restaurants are participating in a national promotion that offer free breakfast meals and coffee to teachers and school employees who can produce a valid work ID. The offer is good inside the restaurant and at the drive-thru. - McDonald's

A spokesman for McDonald's said in a news release, "We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”

The special meals will come in a Happy Meal box, but instead of a toy will include a thank you note.

Customers are also being urged to thank the special educators in their lives, "Whether it’s your kid's favorite teacher, or an educator making a difference in your community or who has impacted your life," the company said, "Share how they inspire you by using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, now through Oct. 15."

McDonalds also has a downloadable thank you card you can print and give directly to a teacher or staff member.

For breakfast, Teachers can chose between an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit.

The promotion begins today, and lasts through Friday, October 15, at participating locations.

