Teacher of the Year at Delsea Regional accused of molesting student

James Merritt (Inside Delsea newsletter)

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — A one-time teacher of the year and JROTC instructor at Delsea Regional turned himself into police Tuesday after being accused of molesting an adult student.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office told NJ.com that Staff Sgt. James Merritt, 58, touched an 18-old-year old student over the clothes during school hours in the ROTC classroom.

The Delsea Regional school district suspended Merritt, according to NJ.com's report.

Merritt was released after being charged with official misconduct and criminal sexual contact.

Merritt was named teacher of the year at Delsea Regional High School in 2017, according to a district newsletter, which said he was a minister and was working on his master's degree in family and marriage counseling.

Public records show Merritt earned an annual salary of $72,151 as a science military teacher.

