Teacher builds epic home ‘TV studio’ to conduct virtual classes

There’s a reason N.J. is at the top when it comes to public education. A lot of it has to do with the work ethic and passion of our teachers. If you need an example look no further than Andrew Jones.

Jones is a graphics design and digital media teacher in Wayne at Passaic County Technical Institute. When he had to teach virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he tapped into his pride and creativity. Not to mention his wallet.

He spent $850 on the materials then built with his own hands an entire ‘TV studio’ in his home. As you’ll see in the NJ.com video that even included a homemade teleprompter he uses when teaching.

The studio has customizable RGB LED lighting. It took nearly six weeks to construct. It is a thing of beauty. I’ll be honest. We just had a new studio built at NJ1015 and Jones’ is as aesthetically pleasing. Nice job!

Jones says he was willing to put in the time and money to help not only educate his students but inspire them to be creative themselves.

All I know is in between lessons he could do a monologue and give Kimmel a run for his money with that set!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.