Taylor ham empanadas: Nutley restaurant’s NJ version of Cuban classic

There are many fusion restaurants that combine the best of different types of food and create new types of classics. Cubita Cafe in Nutley takes fusion to another level — a New Jersey level — by mixing in a Garden State and Cuban classic.

How about a Taylor ham, egg and cheese empanada with everything-bagel seasoning? You can get one at the Cubita Café in Nutley, NJ.

Photo Courtesy of Cubita Cafe Photo Courtesy of Cubita Cafe loading...

Such is the brainstorming of chef Gustavo Guttierrez, a Union City native who's appeared on The Food Network's "Chopped," who worked at La Havana 59 in Moonachie and who wanted to bring his Hudson County roots to his own establishment, the Cubita Cafe in Nutley.

Guttierrez tells NJ.com the idea for the Tayor ham empanada, (pork roll if you will), came when he bit into a bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel, and it fell into his lap causing him to go home and change.

Putting the ingredients into an empanada solved that problem but Guttierrez takes it one step further when he makes his own dough.

Photo Courtesy of Cubita Cafe Photo Courtesy of Cubita Cafe loading...



Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ