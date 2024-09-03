Tavern that&#8217;s been in NJ for 300 years hit by fire on Labor Day

Tavern that’s been in NJ for 300 years hit by fire on Labor Day

Credit: Getty Stock / ThinkStock

🚒 Labor Day fire response

🚒 No injuries

🚒 Will it delay renovations?

MENDHAM BOROUGH — A beloved treasure in New Jersey was rocked by an early morning fire over the holiday weekend.

The Mendham Fire Department responded to Black Horse Tavern & Pub just before 4 a.m. Monday — more assistance was needed due to heavy smoke. Crews stayed at the scene for hours taking out hot spots.

Mendham Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

Thankfully, no one was in the building, according to the fire department.

Mendham Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

“We want to reassure you that, despite this setback, our renovation plans for the Pub are still on schedule,” the owner said on Facebook.

Black Horse has been closed since March for renovations, but plans remain to open in late fall.

Black Horse Tavern & Pub is a state staple: the “oldest continually running restaurant” since 1742.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most

With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM