Tavern that’s been in NJ for 300 years hit by fire on Labor Day

MENDHAM BOROUGH — A beloved treasure in New Jersey was rocked by an early morning fire over the holiday weekend.

The Mendham Fire Department responded to Black Horse Tavern & Pub just before 4 a.m. Monday — more assistance was needed due to heavy smoke. Crews stayed at the scene for hours taking out hot spots.

Thankfully, no one was in the building, according to the fire department.

“We want to reassure you that, despite this setback, our renovation plans for the Pub are still on schedule,” the owner said on Facebook.

Black Horse has been closed since March for renovations, but plans remain to open in late fall.

Black Horse Tavern & Pub is a state staple: the “oldest continually running restaurant” since 1742.

