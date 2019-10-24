Golden Tate gets the chance to show Giants fans why they signed him when he plays against his former team the Lions Sunday in Detroit. It's looking like Sterling Shepherd will remain out in concussion protocol, head coach Pat Shurmur said according to Pro Football Talk, so it's looking like Tate will be in the slot on Sunday.

According to Bleacher Report, Tate was signed by the Giants in the offseason to a 4 year $37.5 million contract with $23 million fully guaranteed. That contract could be changed, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, thanks to his 4 game PED suspension which he started the year. Tate could actually be one and done here so he needs to prove his worth every game.

This year in three games Tate has 15 receptions for 195 yards including a 64-yard touchdown. The Giants have lost all three of those games and need a win badly. Their rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has regressed each week since beating Tampa Bay in his first game. The Giants offense has not scored more than 20 points since then.

The Lions secondary is going to be different since they traded away defensive back and captain Quandre Diggs to Seattle and signed safety Marcus Gilchrist.

More from New Jersey 101.5: