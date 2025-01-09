Tasty, trendy breakfast/lunch spot opening in Seaside Heights

Johnny Manganiotis is a successful guy. Growing up his family owned a diner and he says he always knew one day he’d open some sort of eatery of his own. He and his wife Mikayla eventually opened Mr. Cupcakes with a location in Brick along with several others.

Now the couple is branching out. According to Asbury Park Press, they are planning to open Mila’s of Seaside. It will be a breakfast and lunch place at 701 Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

"We're going to have the traditional breakfasts — create-your-own omelets, eggs your style, and pork roll and all that, but we're also going to have some great dishes like a cannoli pancake, a churro pancake and avocado toast," Mikayla said.

Mikayla? You had me create your omelets. That sounds amazing.

Boulevard runs almost the length of Seaside Heights so to give you a better idea of where they’ll be it’s taking up residency in the same building that used to be Drifters restaurant. It’s not far from Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach and seems like a great location. They’re hard at work developing the full menu but expect big things. How does egg frittata with bruschetta, baby arugula, and Asiago cheese over hash browns sound? Or how about lobster Benedict?

Mikayla and Johnny are planning sort of a soft launch starting sometime in April and running through the weeks ramping up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Mila's of Seaside will be a BYOB too, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. While it will seat around 50 customers, there will be additional sidewalk seating.

This was always my go-to shore town growing up and the one I’ve been to most so you can bet I’ll be trying them out this summer.

