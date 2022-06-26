Big Joe celebrates NJ blueberries with a tasty blueberry sour cream cake

Welcome to summer and New Jersey’s season for fresh blueberries. Now is the time to take advantage of the great weather we’re having and the Jersey Fresh crop of blueberries that are ready to be served on your summer plates.

A refreshing light dessert is just a perfect way to end your summer meal. Susan of Manalapan came up with a great way to enjoy the freshness of blueberries in a satisfying dessert.

When I tasted this very tasty dish it had a great balance of flavors and the dish was surprisingly lighter than I expected.

I analyzed her recipe and couldn’t come up with a better recipe for her desert. She did a great job.

You'll definitely want to give this one a try. When you take a bite you'll be reminded of how lucky we are to live in the great Garden State where tasty blueberries grow. Nice job Susan and thanks for the recipe!

COMBINE IN A LARGE BOWL

1 ½ cup flour

½ cup sugar

1 stick softened margarine

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1teaspoon vanilla

Mix above ingredients and put in a greased 10" spring form pan. Cover with 2 cups of blueberries (rinsed and drained).

COMBINE AND POUR OVER BLUEBERRIES

2 cups sour cream

2 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1teaspoon vanilla

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 1 hour or until edges are lightly brown.

