The Edison Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th annual Taste of Middlesex on Mon. March 28 at the Pines Manor in Edison. Tickets are $50 per person, or $60 at the door. Fifteen dollars of each ticket will be donated to the Global Empowerment Mission to support Ukraine.

Since alcohol vendors will be there, the event is restricted to those 21 and older.

According to event organizers, “Each year the Edison Chamber of Commerce presents the finest restaurants from in and around Middlesex County to showcase their cuisine and provide samples of the amazing diversity and quality of dining in our area.”

Joe Coyle, president of the Edison Chamber of Commerce, told MyCentralJersey.com:

"It's an exciting moment for the community. Not just for the restaurants to see their customers, but also for the neighborhood to come out and enjoy one another and safely be at an indoor space."

COVID precautions will be taken, including hand sanitizer at the tables, temperature checks, a separate room for anyone who doesn’t want to sit too close to other patrons; masks will be available.

The chamber expects 55 vendors to present their wares, including restaurants, bakeries, food artisans, breweries, and liquor vendors. Over 700 guests are expected to attend.

Live music will be provided by the Groove Band.

Anyone buying a ticket will be automatically entered in several raffles, including a chance to win a TV and gift certificates to some of the participating restaurants.

For a complete list of vendors, visit the chamber’s website.

