Target stores in NJ evacuated after receiving threats

🚨 At least five Target stores in New Jersey received threats on Tuesday

🚨 Stores in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin also received threats

Target stores in New Jersey, including three in Monmouth County, were evacuated after receiving threats Tuesday.

Police in Brick said the store on Route 70 was closed for a short period of time after receiving the threat made through a "reputable news agency."

Middletown police also confirmed a threat was made against the store there on Route 35. The Ocean Township and Manalapan stores were also the subject of threats.

Clark police said they received a report around 11:17 a.m. that an explosive device was planted inside the store on Central Avenue, which led to the evacuation of the store. K9 units from the Union County and Essex County Sheriff's Department searched the store and found it was safe.

The FBI's Newark office said it was aware of the threats but would not disclose additional information.

News 12 New Jersey reported stores in Edison and North Brunswick received threats on August 22.

Media outlets in Cincinnati, Charlotte and Milwaukee reported threats made to stores in their respective areas.

Dan Zarrow and Adrienne Watson contributed to this report.

