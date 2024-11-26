Target is coming to Flemington, NJ and I’m thrilled

If this happens, it will be huge.

According to shoppingcenterbusiness.com and re-nj.com say a Target is moving into the town of Flemington.

My town of Flemington, mind you. So I couldn’t be happier to hear this.

The story is about the enormously popular department store taking over the space left behind by Burlington at Flemington Marketplace. That’s on Rt. 202, just north of the Flemington Circle. It will take up a 75,500-square-foot space there. Other co-anchors include Aldi, Michael’s, and Kohl’s. More tenants there are Chili’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Verizon Wireless, Panera Bread, Hallmark, and Nail Imagine Nail Spa. Burlington moved out a year ago.

Target remodel store design Photo Credit: Target loading...

This is big for Flemington as the nearest Target is in Bridgewater. The only other store of its type in town now is Walmart. I know many people here who will flock to Target.

This deal is being announced as LMC, the leasing and managing agent of Flemington Marketplace, is making aesthetic enhancements and improvements throughout the plaza.

“This significant transaction reflects positive movement among major retail brands within the regional marketplace and underscores our team’s contributions toward maximizing competitive positioning for clients’ properties,” LMC Senior Leasing Representative Vanessa Kelty said. “Tenant mix is a big part of ensuring a shopping center’s long-term success, and adding a quality anchor tenant like Target is a real win for Flemington Marketplace and the entire community.”

Target seasonal employee helping at check-out (Target) Target seasonal employee helping at check-out (Target) loading...

LMC says that the shopping center draws in 1.9 million people per year. You have to wonder how many more a Target will pull in. No opening date is being announced that I could find.

LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future' Walmart is making a major overhaul of its stores adding features while upgrading others. The company is putting $9 billion into the project which will change nearly 1,400 stores across the company. Here is an inside look at the changes that debuted at the first 117 stores that recently celebrated grand reopenings. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈