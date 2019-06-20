Tan Mom out of coma, extends 15 minutes of fame to 7+ years

I told you recently about Patricia Krentcil's (a.k.a. Tan Mom) fighting for her life in a Florida hospital. She had complications due to pneumonia and wound up on life support. She is now awake from her medically induced coma and in great spirits. She told Us Weekly that she's getting better by the day and appreciates the support of her fans.

“With everyone praying every day and never giving up, it worked …This is a new chapter for Patricia Marie, and can’t wait to share my story with Howard and the world.”

Howard being of course Howard Stern where she's made frequent guest appearances. She had moved to Florida to continue pursuing a singing career after a brief stint in the world of adult entertainment. Who knew becoming well known for freakishly over tanned skin could be parlayed into such an illustrious entertainment career and that she would extend her fifteen minutes of fame to 7 years and 48 days?!

