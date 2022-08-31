Talented NJ kids— show your star quality at talent competition
We love to showcase talented NJ people on our show because we find it impressive that there is so much talent in our state.
Every year at the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show in Jenkinson's, we are treated to some of the greatest acts we’ve ever seen. Maybe you have a kid with an insane amount of talent.
Well, here’s their chance. Do you or a friend have children with a secret talent that you have always thought should be shared with the world? If so, you are in luck and have time to prepare or improve.
According to nj.com, Flemington DIY will be hosting a talent competition, Flemington's Got Talent on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. and all children in grades kindergarten through eighth are free to enter.
Submissions aren’t due until September 28th and should be sent to talentshowdiy@gmail.com. These submissions aren’t auditions so save the date now if your child wants to participate.
The criteria for the competition are loose, as you can sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a story, do a comedy act, magic, or anything else you’d deem a talent.
All performances must bring a live accompaniment, however, or a CD/MP3 is welcome. There will also be microphones and a piano for those who need it. In addition, this show isn’t just for single acts, you can have a small group if you please.
Talent show type of events have always been my favorite and this is definitely something I would’ve encouraged my kids to enter when they were younger.
It’s a great opportunity to conquer stage fright, make connections with people who may be in the industry, and of course have a good time.
If you like shows like America’s Got Talent this is definitely the event for you.
Come support your fellow community members and discover the young rising stars of New Jersey! Click here for more information.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
