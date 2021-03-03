Take a tour of New Jersey’s quirkiest Airbnbs

There’s always that weird or unusual house you drive by and wonder how someone could possibly live there. Well guess what? Not only are these houses lived in, but you can rent some of them out as Airbnbs. Looking for a unique night away from home? Check out some of these Airbnbs:

Hippy Hut

Air bnb host Steve

The Hippy Hut, located just near Six Flags and Belmar beach is a one bed, one bath home that can sleep up to four people. There is an outhouse, a camping stove, and an outdoor heated shower, all of which are guaranteed to give you the full hippy experience. The hut is decorated with psychedelic lights, banners and signs and seriously not a single inch goes undecorated. You can keep warm inside during the winter, or enjoy a campfire with friends in the summer, either way you are bound to have a groovy time.

Teepee

Air bnb host Beachcomber

Fulfill your childhood dreams of living in a teepee and book a night at the authentic Sioux Indian replica Tee Pee! Located in Cape May, this teepee comes with one bedroom as well as two common areas and can sleep up to six people. Outside of the teepee is an outdoor picnic table, a fire ring and plenty of space to enjoy time with family and friends. You can even bring your dog along for the fun!

Spanish Villa

Air bnb host Christopher

Be transported to Spain in this unique and colorful home, located at The Jersey Shore! This three bedroom, two bathroom house is beautifully decorated with the coolest artwork and sculptures perfect for a summer stay. The home has an eight person hot tub and even a ninja studio if you want to get an intense workout in. Included in your stay are 6 beach badges if you wish to lay on the beach as well. And finally, you can end each day at the Spanish Villa watching the sunset from the large balcony. What could be more perfect?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.