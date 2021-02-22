The name Echo Lake Stables has come up before in one of my posts on this website. It was in a post which discussed great romantic dates since Echo Lake offers a horse drawn carriage ride. But, what if you just want to experience horseback riding at its best? There is nothing like a nighttime horseback ride, especially at this beautiful property.

Whether you’re a longtime rider or looking to try something new, Echo Lake Stables in Newfoundland is the perfect place to go horseback riding. Open year round, Echo Lake Stables offers the most unique horseback riding experiences in New Jersey. While they offer lessons, they also provide guided trail rides during both day and nighttime if you are looking to go on a little adventure.

The nighttime ride is their most popular service, and is the perfect activity for your family or a date night. The nighttime ride costs $80, and includes an experience you will want to relive every weekend. Included in the ride fee is a 90-minute trail ride, followed by a 90-minute Western-style BBQ with live entertainment and an old-fashioned hayride at the end of the evening!

The horses at Echo Lake are very well trained and like family to all of the instructors, making the guided riding experiences a relaxing and enjoyable activity for anyone. While the nighttime ride is their most popular attraction, daytime rides are just as much of an adventure. The Echo Lake Trail takes riders through plenty of streams and beautiful land and is considered by many as a serene experience. Not to mention, many of the horses available for trail rides are actually movie stars.

From quick commercials to entire movies, Echo Lake prides themselves on their well trained, talented horses and is eager for anyone interested to experience a ride with one. Not interested in riding a horse? You can still plan a visit to Echo Lake for a hayride and check out the beautiful animals as a wagon guides you through the trails.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.