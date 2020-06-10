Take a look inside this Ocean City Mansion for sale

I like to lurk on real estate sites looking for unique New Jersey properties, and I found a beautiful house for sale in Ocean City.

It’s a sprawling, nine bedroom, eleven bathroom, 10,000 square foot home set on two beach-front lots. Just some of the features of this stunning home: 107 year old oak floors, gourmet kitchens, sweeping dual staircase, vaulted ceilings, an elevator, custom cabinetry, and parking for three cars, plus, of course, the unobstructed ocean view. See the full listing here.

As you might expect, it’s kind of pricey: it is listed for $12,950,000 and the annual tax burden is pretty high, too, at $44,238 for an estimated monthly cost (principal, interest, taxes, etc.) of $69,259. Take a look at some photos below:

