Take a look inside one of New Jersey’s most expensive homes

Okay, so it’s not the most expensive house on the market, but it’s still pretty impressive.

This Alpine mansion has over 35,000 of livable space and features 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms! Good luck finding enough toilet paper for 18 bathrooms right now. The mansion sits on 8 acres, so you don’t have to worry about nosey neighbors. It has a pool (of course) and a tennis court, although I don’t know why you would ever want to go outside after you see what it looks like on the inside.

Let’s just say there’s a lot of wood and marble, The house features a grand ballroom, conservatory, library, living room & banquet size dining room. I have never been in a house that had a conservatory. It also has an exercise room, a full size indoor basketball court, and a theater. It would seem like a house that size could accommodate a few guests, but there’s a separate guest house, too.

The house is listed at $21.5 million. The property taxes are around $162,000 a year. Check out the full listing and more pictures here.

