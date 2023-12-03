Take a look at these incredible, NJ-made gingerbread houses

These aren’t your mother’s gingerbread houses. These are truly works of art, and they’re all done right here in New Jersey.

Edible Estates has been around since 2019 when owner, Molli Dowd turned her love of gingerbread houses and architecture into a career.

Since then, she’s not only been successful in selling her gorgeous creations, the company also sells DIY kits for customers to take home to build themselves.

Molli gives her Gingerbread origin story on the store’s website:

My foray into gingerbread started exactly the way you might expect – an activity that I did with my mom and two sisters as a young child for the holidays. My mom and grandmother were amazing bakers that inspired me to be creative.

Gingerbread Houses feel magical and full of hope. And making them leaves people feeling creative and cheerful. I’ve been so grateful to be able to offer others the opportunity to create a gift that’s made with love. It is truly one of the greatest feelings in the world.

Christmas isn’t the only holiday you can celebrate with Edible Estates, you can also have the treats for spooky season.

Or you can give the gift of sweetness to your valentine.

For those who are sick and tired of grocery stores pretending anyone likes Peeps, you can finally have an alternative on Easter.

Or for the cinephiles out there, movie nights just got a whole lot sweeter.

Hi Barbie!

Dowd also makes custom creations, in case you ever wanted to know what it would be like if your house or office building was made of gingerbread cookies.

You can check out the Edible Estates shop on their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

