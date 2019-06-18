Man, do I like these homes that are older than the USA, and New Jersey has a lot of them. This one is in Newton and dates to the 1750s.

This Sussex County colonial sits on 9 acres, and was updated...in 1800! Okay, so it’s been modernized since then, but there was an addition put on in 1800, bringing the living space to 2600 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has refinished hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace but modern kitchen appliances and a detached two car garage (with a loft). The fenced in back yard abuts state owned land. There’s a pond, a bridge, and three acres that are currently being used as a small farm.

This home is currently listed at $349,000. See the full listing here.

