Taco Palooza coming to Sewell

Well, this sounds fun and delicious: an event called Taco Palooza is coming to Washington Lake Park in Sewell on July 17.

The event is described on its website as dedicated to “this delicious creation & our HUGE love for all thing taco! Beer, Sangria, Margaritas, Live Music & Vendors too!” The vendors are not just all about tacos, although they are the star of the show; there will also be sweet treats and a variety of beers, sangria, and margaritas.

According to the Courier Post, food trucks scheduled to attend include: Crepe Truck Philly, Cousins Maine Lobster, Little Sicilian, Ma & Pa’s Tex Mex BBQ, Potato Patoto, Revolution Tacos, Senor Tacos, Tacoholics, Walking Taco Company, Dan’s Waffles, House of Cupcakes and Pirate Pete’s.

The festival runs from 11 AM to 7 PM; admission is $5 (age 5 and older) and visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food items for a local food pantry. It will be held at Washington Lake Park on Hurffville-Crosskeys Road. Guests are welcome to bring their blankets, lawn chairs and pop-up tents, as well as their dogs on leashes, with water stations provided for their canine companions. There will also be activities for kids.

The Taco Palooza’s Facebook page lists the following entertainment:

Live Music & Performances by:

11am - Last Night In Town

1:30pm - Rock Bottom

4pm - Little Raymond & the Rhythm Preachers

For more information and updates, check out their Facebook page.

You can also buy tickets there or at the event’s website.

