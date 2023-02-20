Tackling the myth: Is it illegal to drive barefoot in New Jersey?

Driving barefoot in New Jersey is not illegal, but it is not recommended either.

There is nothing on the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission site that says drivers should wear shoes at all times while operating a vehicle.

Courtesy Wikimedia Commons Courtesy Wikimedia Commons loading...

While driving barefoot may seem more comfortable, it can be dangerous.

Driving barefoot can be hazardous because it can reduce the amount of control a driver has over the vehicle.

When a driver has a good grip on the wheel, it can help them react faster to sudden changes or obstacles in the road. Wearing shoes can also help protect the driver’s feet from the heat of the pedals.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Although a lot of urban myths have persisted for years there is actually no state in the country that prohibits anyone from driving barefoot.

You might actually be safer driving without shoes than wearing large high heels or flip-flops.

It might not be the right weather for going around in your bare feet right now, some people just don't like wearing shoes any time of the year. It's undoubtedly more of an issue in the summer.

Photo: Mary Dietz-Hepp, VRBO Photo: Mary Dietz-Hepp, VRBO loading...

Maybe the myth of the illegality of driving barefoot comes from the "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service" rule at a lot of stores and businesses, but it's your car and your feet and at least for now it's one freedom the state of New Jersey has not prohibited yet.

So next time you're running out to the store from your backyard or coming off the beach and don't feel like taking the time to put on your shoes, not to worry.

Once the summer comes this wouldn't be a bad drive to be barefoot.

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born