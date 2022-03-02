In response to evidence that a recent data breach has actually resulted in the exchange of individuals' personal information, New Jersey's top law enforcer is urging all customers of T-Mobile to take steps to protect their own identities from getting stolen.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Wednesday that former, current, and prospective T-Mobile customers are at heightened risk for identify theft due to the data breach reported by the telecommunication company in 2021. The breach compromised the sensitive data, such as Social Security Numbers and driver's license info, of more than 53 million users, including at least 1.7 million in New Jersey.

According to Platkin's office, much of the compromised information was recently discovered for sale on the so-called dark web. Because of this, many individuals have received alerts through various protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the data breach.

"We encourage all customers to play a proactive role in safeguarding their personal data," Platkin said. "With today's consumer alert, we're ensuring that customers have information they need to protect themselves."

Anyone who believes they were affected by the breach is advised to take the following steps:

Monitor your credit. This route would alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase.

This route would alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Criminals can't open new accounts in your name while a freeze is in place. Equifax Experian TransUnion

Criminals can't open new accounts in your name while a freeze is in place. Equifax Experian TransUnion Place a fraud alert on your credit report. This tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

7 things NJ should ban right now