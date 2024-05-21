TGI Fridays closes another NJ location

Apparently, national restaurant chains are in trouble; they’ve certainly been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Applebee’s and Red Lobster have both made headlines recently for their struggles, but they’re not the only ones.

According to NJ.com, TGI Fridays has closed its Brick location, bringing to eight the number of restaurants in New Jersey that they have shuttered.

The previous seven they shut down were in Marlton, Iselin, Hackensack, Wayne, Eatontown, Springfield, and Princeton.

As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays, said in a news release in January. "We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering 'That Fridays Feeling' that our fans know and love.

TGI Fridays announced in January that they would be closing at least 36 underperforming restaurants as part of its “growth strategy.”

The chain has about 210 U.S. locations, with eight remaining in New Jersey, with no immediate word about any additional closings. Worldwide, they operate over 600 stores in 51 countries.

Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer at TGI Fridays said in a release,

By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future.

