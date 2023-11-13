‘Sworn member’ of NJ prosecutor’s office under investigation

🔴 An investigation into the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was made public

🔴 The nature of the investigation was not disclosed

HACKENSACK – A “sworn member’ of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

"The Office of the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability, in conjunction with the Division of Criminal Justice, is engaged in an ongoing criminal investigation related to the conduct of a sworn member of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office (BCPO)," a prosecutor's spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5. "The BCPO’s Confidential Investigations Unit is assisting with that investigation. No further information is available at this time."

Stolen evidence is the focus, report says

Sources close to the case told NBC New York that the investigation is related to the theft of drugs from an evidence room.

Another source told the New York Post that a "significant amount of narcotics" that may have included cocaine was stolen.

The prosecutor's office would only confirm they are cooperating with the investigation.

Mark Musella has led the Bergen County Proseutor's Office since being appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy in May 2019. The office is made up of 270. As the top law enforcement official in the county, Musella oversees 2,700 sworn law enforcement officers in 72 law enforcement agencies operating in Bergen County.

