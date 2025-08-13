Taylor Swift announces new album. Could there be a tour stop in NJ?
Like every other Swiftie, I have been chronically online waiting for any sort of announcement of Taylor Swift’s next album, and oh boy, did we just get it.
TS12
You can imagine how thrilled I was to hear the news that at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, Taylor’s website had a countdown clock end, which then revealed links to preorder a new album coming out.
Life of a Showgirl
The album title teaser shared on New Heights’ Insta account had well over 100,000 million views, at least 4.5 million likes, and nearly 2 million shares.
At least at the time of writing this. I’m sure it’s higher now.
New Heights is the podcast featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.
Fans are hopeful for a release date to be announced soon, but it’s a real stay tuned. Maybe more importantly, will there be a tour backing it? This is her 12th album, but she’s only done six tours.
Taylor Swift announces next album
Maybe more important for New Jersey is… if there’s a tour, will it make stops in New Jersey? Let’s look at the odds.
Taylor Swift has done the Fearless Tour, Speak Now World Tour, the Red Tour, the 1989 World Tour, Reputation, and the Eras Tour.
SEE ALSO: Want to feel old? My son had no idea who this famous NJ star is
Three of those six have played at New Jersey venues. The epic Eras Tour, the most successful concert tour in history, played MetLife Stadium three consecutive nights in May of 2023 and broke the venue’s attendance record.
Right off the bat, you have to figure there’s a 50% chance of tour dates for the Garden State.
Since the tours that stopped in Jersey were later in her career (2015, 2018, and 2023), it would follow that our larger venues like MetLife Stadium, which can accommodate over 70,000 fans losing their minds, might be more appealing at this peak in her career and therefore up the odds even more in our favor.
Maybe I’ll finally have the chance to see her live. Lord knows I’ve watched the Eras concert film at least a dozen times.
Just to be prepared, I’ll start making some friendship bracelets now.
