Like every other Swiftie, I have been chronically online waiting for any sort of announcement of Taylor Swift’s next album, and oh boy, did we just get it.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) loading...

TS12

You can imagine how thrilled I was to hear the news that at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, Taylor’s website had a countdown clock end, which then revealed links to preorder a new album coming out.

Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) loading...

The album title teaser shared on New Heights’ Insta account had well over 100,000 million views, at least 4.5 million likes, and nearly 2 million shares.

At least at the time of writing this. I’m sure it’s higher now.

New Heights is the podcast featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) loading...

Fans are hopeful for a release date to be announced soon, but it’s a real stay tuned. Maybe more importantly, will there be a tour backing it? This is her 12th album, but she’s only done six tours.

Taylor Swift announces next album

Taylor Swift (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) loading...

Maybe more important for New Jersey is… if there’s a tour, will it make stops in New Jersey? Let’s look at the odds.

Taylor Swift has done the Fearless Tour, Speak Now World Tour, the Red Tour, the 1989 World Tour, Reputation, and the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) loading...

Three of those six have played at New Jersey venues. The epic Eras Tour, the most successful concert tour in history, played MetLife Stadium three consecutive nights in May of 2023 and broke the venue’s attendance record.

Right off the bat, you have to figure there’s a 50% chance of tour dates for the Garden State.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) loading...

Since the tours that stopped in Jersey were later in her career (2015, 2018, and 2023), it would follow that our larger venues like MetLife Stadium, which can accommodate over 70,000 fans losing their minds, might be more appealing at this peak in her career and therefore up the odds even more in our favor.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) loading...

Maybe I’ll finally have the chance to see her live. Lord knows I’ve watched the Eras concert film at least a dozen times.

Just to be prepared, I’ll start making some friendship bracelets now.

38 Pics From Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour

Are You Ready for it? Check out this Taylor Swift themed Airbnb in NJ Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season Taylor Swift 's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Photos of Young Taylor Swift at the Start of Her Career Look back at nostalgic photos of a young Taylor Swift at the start of her career in the mid-to-late 2000s.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈